Jones Financial Companies Lllp Grows Stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in Spire Inc. (NYSE:SR – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Spire were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SR. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Spire in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in Spire by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 67,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 757 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in Spire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $353,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Spire by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Spire by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SR opened at $70.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Spire Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.60 and a 12 month high of $79.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.82.

Spire ( NYSE:SR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $880.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $849.50 million. Spire had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 9.59%. Spire’s quarterly revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.71 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Spire Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Spire’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Spire from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Spire from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Sidoti cut shares of Spire from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Spire from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spire currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.83.

In other Spire news, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Steven P. Rasche purchased 1,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.09 per share, with a total value of $41,025.27. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,855. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Treasurer Adam W. Woodard sold 2,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.35, for a total transaction of $164,387.85. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 1,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,662.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Spire Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the purchase, retail distribution, and sale of natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and other end-users of natural gas in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. It is also involved in the marketing of natural gas.

