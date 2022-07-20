Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,693 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,252 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Trimble were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Trimble by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,276,792 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $896,033,000 after buying an additional 273,407 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc increased its stake in Trimble by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 8,512,207 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $741,152,000 after purchasing an additional 555,983 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Trimble by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,175,266 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $451,231,000 after purchasing an additional 104,231 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,791,901 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $417,806,000 after purchasing an additional 358,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,430 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $414,203,000 after purchasing an additional 88,925 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trimble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TRMB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Trimble from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $70.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trimble from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.80.

Trimble Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TRMB opened at $60.88 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.54. Trimble Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.35 and a 1-year high of $96.49. The company has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of 31.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.54.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.25 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 600 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Trimble news, Director Thomas W. Sweet bought 1,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.28 per share, with a total value of $93,420.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $191,946.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Sweet purchased 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.25 per share, with a total value of $38,550.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,682 shares in the company, valued at $236,568.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 2,300 shares of company stock valued at $144,364 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trimble

(Get Rating)

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.