Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Stock Position Increased by Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,733,418 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $565,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,490 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,804,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $440,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,447 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,188,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $256,742,000 after buying an additional 532,527 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter worth about $243,159,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,948,480 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $189,492,000 after buying an additional 169,874 shares in the last quarter. 58.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $17.31 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.03. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $20.20. The company has a market cap of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

KMI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kinder Morgan from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.33.

Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $28,815.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Kinder Morgan

(Get Rating)

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

Featured Articles

