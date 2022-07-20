Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 25 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 14.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Tesla were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in shares of Tesla during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $736.59 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $763.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $707.85 and its 200-day moving average is $861.26.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.22. Tesla had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 13.51%. The company had revenue of $18.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 80.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total transaction of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,773,481.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 2,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $1,823,070.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,402 shares in the company, valued at $44,823,980.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Cowen cut their price target on Tesla from $790.00 to $700.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Tesla from $395.00 to $385.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.05.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

