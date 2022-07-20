Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Buys Shares of 1,671 Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEM. Vectors Research Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $29,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM opened at $54.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.21. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $52.60 and a twelve month high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.72 and a beta of 0.43.

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 8.53% and a return on equity of 10.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 167.94%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NEM shares. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $82.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Fundamental Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 price target on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.49.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $783,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 287,949 shares in the company, valued at $20,501,968.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock worth $3,657,300 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

