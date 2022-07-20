Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Grows Holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF (NYSEARCA:PSI – Get Rating) by 1,630.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,125 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF were worth $146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSI. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF by 26.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Concentrum Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000.

Get Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF alerts:

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of PSI opened at $106.77 on Wednesday. Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF has a 1 year low of $89.66 and a 1 year high of $157.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.04.

Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Semiconductors Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Semiconductors Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Dynamic Semiconductors ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.