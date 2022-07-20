Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires New Holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 14,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.6% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 15,349 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PID opened at $17.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.55. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $16.42 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.189 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%.

