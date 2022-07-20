Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Trims Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 473 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGK. State Street Corp raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 105.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,262,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $427,356,000 after buying an additional 3,217,704 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $86,772,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 175.3% during the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 1,759,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,925,000 after buying an additional 1,120,000 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,622,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,764,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $393,372,000 after buying an additional 414,949 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.25. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $49.75 and a 1-year high of $70.70.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Company Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

