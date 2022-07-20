Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Has $153,000 Stake in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. reduced its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 173,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 25,925 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,568,000. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,349,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,689,000.

Get iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of CEMB opened at $42.05 on Wednesday. iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $49.99 and a one year high of $51.78. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.07.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CEMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:CEMB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares J.P. Morgan EM Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.