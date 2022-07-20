Jones Financial Companies Lllp Cuts Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 18.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 459 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 38,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 987 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

ESGU opened at $87.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 1-year low of $80.64 and a 1-year high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.276 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.