Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 2,821 Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV – Get Rating) by 280.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 8,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,177,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 21,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth $515,000.

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.37. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $25.05 and a 52 week high of $29.85.

