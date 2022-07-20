Jones Financial Companies Lllp Lowers Holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its holdings in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,712 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RF. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regions Financial by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 14,871 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 75.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,339 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,225,578 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,721,000 after acquiring an additional 40,262 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 39,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,315 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Regions Financial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,708 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 926 shares during the period. 74.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $20.04 on Wednesday. Regions Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $18.01 and a 12-month high of $25.57. The stock has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average of $21.81.

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.07. Regions Financial had a net margin of 36.85% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Regions Financial’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.93.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

