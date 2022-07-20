Jones Financial Companies Lllp Purchases 298 Shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) by 42.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cerner were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 78.0% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 541 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cerner in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 82.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cerner alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Cerner Price Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CERN shares. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.14.

NASDAQ CERN opened at $94.92 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $94.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.70, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 52 week low of $69.08 and a 52 week high of $95.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cerner Profile

(Get Rating)

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cerner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.