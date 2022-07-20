Jones Financial Companies Lllp Sells 1,562 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,562 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in General Motors were worth $101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co increased its stake in General Motors by 5.6% in the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 8,101 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its stake in General Motors by 206.3% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in General Motors by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 73,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,336,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 338.7% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,387 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.8% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 370,634 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $16,212,000 after buying an additional 29,932 shares during the period. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GM has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered General Motors from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on General Motors from $98.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors Trading Up 5.5 %

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,266,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 25,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.04, for a total value of $1,001,180.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 64,170 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.79 per share, with a total value of $1,357,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,266,900. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. General Motors has a 52 week low of $30.33 and a 52 week high of $67.21. The company has a market capitalization of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.69.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.53. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $35.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Stories

