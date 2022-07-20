Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 576 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 329.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 751 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 114.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,807 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtue Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 65.0% in the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 4,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $213.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 182.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.37. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $113.40 and a twelve month high of $282.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $186.50 and its 200-day moving average is $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $441.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $434.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 45.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total value of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 77,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.42, for a total transaction of $15,261,834.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,097,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,610,430.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Joseph Ian Malchow sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total transaction of $2,350,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,590 shares in the company, valued at $12,706,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 153,850 shares of company stock valued at $30,289,084. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ENPH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $163.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $241.00 to $213.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.30.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

