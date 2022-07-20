Jones Financial Companies Lllp Acquires 236 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AME has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America downgraded shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $170.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $156.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of AMETEK from $144.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.70.

AMETEK Stock Performance

NYSE AME opened at $112.90 on Wednesday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.17 and a 1 year high of $148.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.20, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $126.39.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. AMETEK’s payout ratio is currently 19.64%.

AMETEK declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Friday, May 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

