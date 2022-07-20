Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Raises Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,523 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 38,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,289,000 after purchasing an additional 26,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PM shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.33.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $91.43 on Wednesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $85.64 and a one year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $141.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.42.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

