Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Acquires 1,420 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,420 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Palladium Partners LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 334,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,357,000 after purchasing an additional 17,363 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 23,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laraway Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,583,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $29.71 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.16. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.44 and a 12-month high of $31.31.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.