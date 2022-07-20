Jones Financial Companies Lllp Buys 3,700 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 769.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,181 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 521.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 383.7% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 100.5% during the 1st quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 63.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of Kraft Heinz stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Lande Rashida La sold 16,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total transaction of $593,768.07. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 268,174 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,305.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Miguel Patricio sold 259,958 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $11,510,940.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,433 shares in the company, valued at $84,018,333.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 305,094 shares of company stock valued at $13,171,478. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kraft Heinz Price Performance

Several analysts recently issued reports on KHC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Kraft Heinz from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $44.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 6.95%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 161.62%.

About Kraft Heinz

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

Further Reading

