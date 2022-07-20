Jones Financial Companies Lllp Has $130,000 Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp trimmed its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Cummins were worth $130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins Stock Performance

CMI opened at $205.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.68. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.27 and a 52-week high of $247.48. The firm has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $200.21 and its 200-day moving average is $207.21.

Cummins Increases Dividend

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The firm had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on CMI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $205.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $249.00 target price on Cummins in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Cummins from $232.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cummins

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total transaction of $973,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,351,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,306,857. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

