Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp reduced its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 705.9% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 400.0% during the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Omnicom Group news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,900 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.88, for a total transaction of $147,972.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $761,977.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMC opened at $67.41 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.82. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.31 and a 1 year high of $91.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.06%. The firm’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 46.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. StockNews.com raised Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $96.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Macquarie cut Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Edward Jones cut Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.70.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

