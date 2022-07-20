Jones Financial Companies Lllp Decreases Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 50.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,171 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 49,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 320.5% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,354,000 after acquiring an additional 25,727 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the 1st quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Church & Dwight

In other news, Director Bradley C. Irwin sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $685,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41,636 shares in the company, valued at $4,074,498.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD stock opened at $94.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.79. The stock has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.86, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.39. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.34 and a fifty-two week high of $105.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 15.46%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $81.00 to $77.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

About Church & Dwight

(Get Rating)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Stories

