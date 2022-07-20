Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp lowered its holdings in Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 28.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Avista were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVA. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avista in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,961,000. Bennicas & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Avista during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Advisor Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Avista by 8.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Avista by 2,016.4% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 211,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,993,000 after acquiring an additional 201,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avista by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 260,891 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 25,847 shares during the period. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avista alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Avista from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Avista Price Performance

Shares of AVA opened at $42.01 on Wednesday. Avista Co. has a one year low of $37.73 and a one year high of $46.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.54 and its 200-day moving average is $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.58.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $448.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.01 million. Avista had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 7.05%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Avista Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Avista

In other news, Chairman Scott L. Morris sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $335,588.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 130,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,737,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avista Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.