Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 584.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Exelon were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXC. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Exelon during the fourth quarter worth about $107,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Exelon by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 371,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,452,000 after purchasing an additional 10,990 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exelon

In other Exelon news, CEO John Tyler Anthony sold 4,451 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.49, for a total value of $211,377.99. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,255.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Exelon Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXC opened at $43.70 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $50.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.02). Exelon had a return on equity of 10.87% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $5.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Exelon Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

Exelon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Exelon’s payout ratio is 50.94%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Exelon from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.54.

About Exelon

(Get Rating)

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

Recommended Stories

