Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC) Shares Purchased by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating) by 230.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,159,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,790,000 after purchasing an additional 861,575 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,341,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,357,000 after purchasing an additional 152,315 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 671,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,708 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 543,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,654,000 after purchasing an additional 45,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,802,000 after purchasing an additional 52,000 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NUSC stock opened at $34.58 on Wednesday. Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $29.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.35.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF (BATS:NUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.