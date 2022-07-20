Jones Financial Companies Lllp Trims Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Jones Financial Companies Lllp decreased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and in the first quarter worth about $204,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 7,160 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 28,493 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $7,579,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE BDX opened at $238.46 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 52 week low of $231.46 and a 52 week high of $280.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $247.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $257.41.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

Insider Activity at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,058 shares in the company, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total value of $121,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,336. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total transaction of $115,180.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Becton, Dickinson and

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

