Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,337.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 13,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Financials ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Financials ETF stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.03. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $74.55 and a one year high of $102.52.

About Vanguard Financials ETF

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

