Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. Purchases 4,000 Shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC)

Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) by 19.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in China Life Insurance were worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 8,265.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 9,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 16.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 13,718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,935 shares during the period. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in China Life Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in China Life Insurance by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 14,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com raised China Life Insurance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

China Life Insurance Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $7.56 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.91, a current ratio of 8.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. China Life Insurance Company Limited has a twelve month low of $6.93 and a twelve month high of $9.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.80 and its 200-day moving average is $8.02.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $55.22 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that China Life Insurance Company Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

China Life Insurance Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.4847 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 4.9%.

About China Life Insurance

(Get Rating)

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. It offers critical illness protection, annuity, children/women/pension, security, life, medical, and accident protection insurance products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for China Life Insurance Company Limited (NYSE:LFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.