Signaturefd LLC Acquires 427 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in MMC. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,538,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total value of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $220,207.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MMC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $153.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $154.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.47. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $137.85 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is a positive change from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 27th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

(Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.