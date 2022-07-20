Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 10,330 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 53.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,330 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLV. Cadinha & Co. LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 319.8% in the 4th quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 868,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,686,000 after acquiring an additional 661,785 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 150.5% in the 4th quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 886,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,072,000 after purchasing an additional 532,721 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $10,116,000. New Century Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $9,343,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 1,659.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 452,365 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,350,000 after purchasing an additional 426,661 shares in the last quarter.

SLV opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. iShares Silver Trust has a 12-month low of $16.73 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

