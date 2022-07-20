Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Shares Acquired by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) by 51.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,425 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,275,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,441,000 after purchasing an additional 113,334 shares during the last quarter. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter valued at $13,697,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 411,442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,068,000 after acquiring an additional 55,788 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at $5,028,000. Finally, Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 17.5% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 245,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 36,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.81% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GSBD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Goldman Sachs BDC from $19.50 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Goldman Sachs BDC to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE:GSBD opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.87 and a 12 month high of $20.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.23.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 50.23%. The business had revenue of $78.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.44 million. Research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Goldman Sachs BDC Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is 107.14%.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

