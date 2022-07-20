Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) by 27.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Hercules Capital were worth $632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HTGC. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Hercules Capital by 1,006.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 206,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187,809 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Hercules Capital by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,965,000 after buying an additional 159,349 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Hercules Capital by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,475,431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,478,000 after buying an additional 156,336 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,626,000. Finally, Greenwich Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hercules Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $787,000. 25.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Hercules Capital from $18.50 to $15.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Hercules Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hercules Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hercules Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.04.

Insider Activity

Hercules Capital Trading Up 3.7 %

In other news, Director Thomas J. Fallon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.88 per share, with a total value of $148,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $916,667.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTGC opened at $14.45 on Wednesday. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.61 and a 52-week high of $19.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a PE ratio of 17.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.33.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Hercules Capital had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 38.45%. The business had revenue of $62.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hercules Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.13%. Hercules Capital’s payout ratio is 155.30%.

Hercules Capital Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

