Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Shares Bought by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,071 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Best Buy were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 18.4% in the first quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 6,669 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 7.9% in the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,886 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $9,807,000 after acquiring an additional 7,882 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $27,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Best Buy by 2,148.9% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 57,953 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 55,376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter worth about $5,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. Best Buy’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.63%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on BBY shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Bank of America cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Best Buy to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,513 shares in the company, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock worth $5,150,049 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

