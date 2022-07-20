Arkadios Wealth Advisors Has $744,000 Stock Position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,471 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 525 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Autodesk were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADSK. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autodesk by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,304 shares of the software company’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Highland Private Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 996 shares of the software company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Autodesk during the fourth quarter worth $25,516,000. 89.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autodesk Stock Performance

Shares of Autodesk stock opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $185.29 and its 200-day moving average is $208.12. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.10. Autodesk had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. OTR Global raised Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $295.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $258.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Autodesk has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.74.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at $742,721.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total value of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total value of $58,019.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Autodesk

(Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

