Arkadios Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,019 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,164 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $710,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. PARK CIRCLE Co acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $89,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Owl Rock Capital during the first quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Owl Rock Capital by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Owl Rock Capital

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 8,000 shares of Owl Rock Capital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.63 per share, for a total transaction of $101,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,640. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

Shares of ORCC stock opened at $12.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $12.09 and a twelve month high of $15.33.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $264.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.74 million. Owl Rock Capital had a net margin of 48.03% and a return on equity of 8.67%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group dropped their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

Further Reading

