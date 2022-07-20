Arkadios Wealth Advisors Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors decreased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 116,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,525,000 after buying an additional 2,290 shares in the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.7% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSEARCA:VGT opened at $347.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $313.66 and a 12 month high of $467.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $340.70 and its 200 day moving average is $380.88.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

