SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after buying an additional 451,292 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 433,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,204,000 after buying an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 421,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,311,000 after buying an additional 65,737 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,933,000 after buying an additional 257,307 shares during the period. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the fourth quarter worth $154,450,000.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $433.12 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $400.05 and a 1 year high of $533.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $431.89 and a 200-day moving average of $464.64.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.