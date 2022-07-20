iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 741 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $700,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthgate Family Office LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthgate Family Office LLC now owns 34,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 12,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $531,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 21,691 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,707,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $63.33 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.58. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

