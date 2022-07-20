Arkadios Wealth Advisors Purchases 3,505 Shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,505 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors owned 1.08% of First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF worth $751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 20,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 2,793.4% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF by 212.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,953 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF alerts:

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CARZ opened at $47.65 on Wednesday. First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $43.31 and a 52 week high of $67.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.52.

First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.227 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:CARZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust S-Network Future Vehicles & Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.