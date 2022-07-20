SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,760 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $1,718,000. WBH Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 250,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,592,000 after purchasing an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 67.5% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth $282,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 307,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,361,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 2.7 %

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $46.12 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.78 and a 1 year high of $56.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $45.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.80.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.