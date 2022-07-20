Arkadios Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Get Rating) by 114.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,093 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,988 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Investment Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Securities Group Corporation raised its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 10,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.76 and a 1-year high of $51.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.20 and its 200 day moving average is $50.46.

