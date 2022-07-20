Hong Kong Technology Venture (OTCMKTS:HKTVY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $13.63

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HKTVY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $13.63 and last traded at $13.63, with a volume of 94 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.63.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets cut Hong Kong Technology Venture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $17.94.

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Profile

Hong Kong Technology Venture Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ecommerce and technology businesses in Hong Kong. The company is involved in the online shopping mall operation, multimedia production, and other related services; and research and development, and provision of technology solutions, such as an integrated eCommerce solution as a service to supermarkets or retailers.

