GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.49

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.39) to €36.00 ($36.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft ( OTCMKTS:GEAGF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 16.08%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.

