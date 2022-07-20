GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $32.49

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:GEAGF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $32.49 and last traded at $32.49, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $32.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($39.39) to €36.00 ($36.36) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.12.
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile
GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Separation & Flow Technologies, Liquid & Power Technologies, Food & Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Heating & Refrigeration Technologies.
Read More
