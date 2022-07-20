Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Claris Advisors LLC MO’s 8th Largest Position

Claris Advisors LLC MO boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,620 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 711 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 2.4% of Claris Advisors LLC MO’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Claris Advisors LLC MO’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Apple by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 633,115,246 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $112,422,274,000 after buying an additional 10,951,705 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 264,351,901 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,812,958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,456,954 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,228,507,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 79,583,859 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,131,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apple by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,982,104 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,361,302,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096,696 shares during the last quarter. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group set a $185.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.49.

Insider Activity

Apple Trading Up 2.7 %

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $151.00 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $142.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.43.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, April 28th that allows the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

See Also

