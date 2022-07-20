Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Down 2.5%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $146.78 and last traded at $146.94. 1,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 339,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.71.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Medpace Trading Up 6.3 %
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.43.
Insider Activity
In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Medpace
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
