Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Shares Down 2.5%

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $146.78 and last traded at $146.94. 1,579 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 339,494 shares. The stock had previously closed at $150.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MEDP shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Medpace in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Medpace alerts:

Medpace Trading Up 6.3 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.54. The firm has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Activity

Medpace ( NASDAQ:MEDP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.43. Medpace had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 24.17%. The business had revenue of $330.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.09 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Medpace news, CEO August J. Troendle purchased 22,290 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $3,222,911.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,505,309 shares in the company, valued at $796,012,628.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Medpace

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MEDP. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Medpace by 486.7% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

(Get Rating)

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.