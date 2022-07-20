DS Smith (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $3.39

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.39 and last traded at $3.39, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.39.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on DS Smith from GBX 360 ($4.30) to GBX 340 ($4.06) in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.14) to GBX 420 ($5.02) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on DS Smith from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 378 ($4.52) in a report on Monday, July 11th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

DS Smith Plc provides packaging solutions, paper products, and recycling services worldwide. The company offers transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides outdoor advertising services.

