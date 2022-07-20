GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 1,076,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,874.0 days.
GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance
Shares of GGNDF stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $92.00.
About GN Store Nord A/S
