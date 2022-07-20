GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF) Short Interest Update

GN Store Nord A/S (OTCMKTS:GGNDF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 862,200 shares, a decline of 19.9% from the June 15th total of 1,076,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,874.0 days.

GN Store Nord A/S Stock Performance

Shares of GGNDF stock opened at $34.78 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.00. GN Store Nord A/S has a 52 week low of $31.27 and a 52 week high of $92.00.

About GN Store Nord A/S

GN Store Nord A/S develops, manufactures, and markets audio and video communications solutions for medical, professional, and consumer technology solutions in Denmark, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, GN Hearing and GN Audio. The GN Hearing segment produces and sells hearing instruments and products.

