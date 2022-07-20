Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Down 30.4% in June

Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decline of 30.4% from the June 15th total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 65,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Britvic Trading Up 3.9 %

BTVCY opened at $20.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.09. Britvic has a 12-month low of $18.98 and a 12-month high of $29.19.

Britvic Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.176 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a yield of 2.97%.

BTVCY has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Britvic from GBX 1,120 ($13.39) to GBX 1,000 ($11.95) in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.19.

Britvic plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, France, Brazil, and internationally. It also provides fruit juices, syrups, squash, mineral water, liquid concentrates, ready-to-drink nectar drinks, sodas, mixers, and energy and flavored drinks.

