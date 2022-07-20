Deutsche Wohnen (OTCMKTS:DWHHF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $23.40

Deutsche Wohnen SE (OTCMKTS:DWHHF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $23.40 and last traded at $23.40, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.40.
Deutsche Wohnen Price Performance
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.36.
Deutsche Wohnen Company Profile
Deutsche Wohnen SE develops and manages residential properties in Germany. The company operates through four segments: Residential Property Management, Disposals, Nursing home operators, and Nursing Properties. Its property portfolio consists of approximately 160,000 residential and commercial units; nursing properties with approximately 10,580 beds; and apartments for assisted living.
