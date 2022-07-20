Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $340.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Mizuho from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the software giant’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $348.07.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $259.53 on Tuesday. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $241.51 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.94 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.09, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $260.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $284.38.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The firm had revenue of $49.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $191,644,927,000 after acquiring an additional 5,648,095 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 302,541,869 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $101,750,881,000 after buying an additional 8,108,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 129,107,118 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $43,313,705,000 after buying an additional 3,027,306 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 57,181,533 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,231,292,000 after buying an additional 584,273 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.99% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

